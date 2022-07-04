뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri & Lee Sang-soon Apologizes for Their New Cafe's Rocky Opening
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri & Lee Sang-soon Apologizes for Their New Cafe's Rocky Opening

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri & Lee Sang-soon Apologizes for Their New Cafe's Rocky Opening

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.04 11:31
Lee Hyo-ri, Lee Sang-soon
Celebrity couple Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon shared their words of apology regarding their newly-opened café in Jeju Island.

On July 1, Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon opened a small café called 'Long Play' in Gujwa-eup, Jeju.

However, the couple's popularity resulted on customers forming a long line around the café, causing a major inconvenience to the neighborhood.
Lee Hyo-ri, Lee Sang-soon
Just a day after the café's grand opening, the couple took to the café's official Instagram and shared their message of apology.

They wrote, "To those who waited for a long time in hot weather, and those who were turned away as we could not accept any more customers due to the lack of ingredients, we are so sorry."
Lee Hyo-ri, Lee Sang-soon
The couple also announced some adjustments on the café's operating system.

They wrote, "We have decided to operate the café with a reservation-only system for the time being, as we may cause inconvenience to nearby residents if we continue operating like this. We sincerely ask for your understanding."
Lee Hyo-ri, Lee Sang-soon
(Credit= JTBC Hyo-ri's Homestay, Online Community, 'longplay_jeju' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.