[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri & Lee Sang-soon Apologizes for Their New Cafe's Rocky Opening

On July 1, Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon opened a small café called 'Long Play' in Gujwa-eup, Jeju.
However, the couple's popularity resulted on customers forming a long line around the café, causing a major inconvenience to the neighborhood.
They wrote, "To those who waited for a long time in hot weather, and those who were turned away as we could not accept any more customers due to the lack of ingredients, we are so sorry."
They wrote, "We have decided to operate the café with a reservation-only system for the time being, as we may cause inconvenience to nearby residents if we continue operating like this. We sincerely ask for your understanding."
