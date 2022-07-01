뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS Members Name the Most Challenging Choreographies of All Time
[SBS Star] BTS Members Name the Most Challenging Choreographies of All Time

[SBS Star] BTS Members Name the Most Challenging Choreographies of All Time

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.01 17:23
BTS
The members of K-pop boy group BTS named the most challenging BTS title tracks to perform on stage.

Recently, Spotify shared the video of their exclusive interview with BTS on their official YouTube channel.
BTS
During the interview, the seven members of BTS looked back on their musical journey by answering questions about the group's decade-long history.

When asked about their most difficult choreography, V shouted without a single hesitation, "ON!", and JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE also agreed on that.
BTS
JUNGKOOK explained, "It is the most challenging track to perform if we perform the dance break version."

When JIN goes, "'IDOL' with its full choreography," JUNGKOOK disagreed and insisted that 'ON' is the most difficult one above all.
BTS
V chimed in and named the third song, 'FAKE LOVE', saying, "Performing 'ON' gives us energy, but for 'FAKE LOVE', we have to pour out all of our energy."

Ultimately, SUGA wrapped up the whole argument by saying, "All the lead songs are hard."
BTS
You can watch BTS' 'ON', 'IDOL', and 'FAKE LOVE' dance practice videos below:
 
 
 

(Credit= 'Spotify', 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
