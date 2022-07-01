뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Make His Hollywood Debut Through 'K-pop: Lost in America'

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.01
Cha Eun-woo
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo is in talks to make his U.S. debut with a film.

According to reports on July 1, Cha Eun-woo has been offered a main role in CJ ENM's upcoming Hollywood film 'K-pop: Lost in America'.

'K-pop: Lost in America' is a joint project of CJ ENM's Lee Mi-kyung (Miky Lee) and Linda Obst, the executive producer of 'Interstellar' (2014) and 'Sleepless In Seattle' (1993).
Cha Eun-woo
The upcoming film will reportedly follow the story about a K-pop group whose members find themselves stranded in Texas just a couple of days before their debut tour kicking off at Madison Square Garden, New York.

With no phones, money, or transportation, the members face obstacles until they make it to New York City in time for their U.S. debut.
Cha Eun-woo
'K-pop: Lost in America' will be directed by Yoon Je-kyun, the mastermind behind famous Korean movies including 'Haeundae' (2009), and 'Ode to My Father' (2014).

Shortly after the report, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio shared, "It is true that Cha Eun-woo received an offer for 'K-pop: Lost in America', and he is positively considering the role. At the moment, however, nothing is confirmed yet."
Cha Eun-woo
Meanwhile, 'K-pop: Lost in America' is scheduled to kick off its filming in the latter half of this year.

(Credit= Fantagio)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.