[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Make His Hollywood Debut Through 'K-pop: Lost in America'

According to reports on July 1, Cha Eun-woo has been offered a main role in CJ ENM's upcoming Hollywood film 'K-pop: Lost in America'.
'K-pop: Lost in America' is a joint project of CJ ENM's Lee Mi-kyung (Miky Lee) and Linda Obst, the executive producer of 'Interstellar' (2014) and 'Sleepless In Seattle' (1993).
With no phones, money, or transportation, the members face obstacles until they make it to New York City in time for their U.S. debut.
Shortly after the report, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio shared, "It is true that Cha Eun-woo received an offer for 'K-pop: Lost in America', and he is positively considering the role. At the moment, however, nothing is confirmed yet."
(Credit= Fantagio)
(SBS Star)