뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy Shares a Secret to Her Everlasting Beauty
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Suzy Shares a Secret to Her Everlasting Beauty

[SBS Star] Suzy Shares a Secret to Her Everlasting Beauty

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.01 11:12 View Count
[SBS Star] Suzy Shares a Secret to Her Everlasting Beauty
K-pop artist/actress Suzy revealed a secret to her youthful as well as captivating beauty. 

On June 30 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly', Suzy's interview was broadcast. 

During the interview, the interviewer talked about Suzy acting as a high school student in her recently-premiered series 'Anna'. 

Then, he asked, "What is your secret to your youthful and mesmerizing beauty, Suzy? Could you please share it with us?" 

Suzy laughed hard and answered, "Well, most importantly, you have to be born with that sort of genes." 

She continued, "When I made debut, I had these bangs that looked almost as if a mouse had nibbled at them. It's kind of embarrassing to say this myself, but a lot of people said that I looked pretty even with those terrible bangs." 
Suzy
Suzy
After that, Suzy was asked if she could relate to her character in 'Anna' who lives completely different lives as 'Anna' and 'Yu-mi', each filled with lies. 

Suzy answered, "I would say that we are all very diligent people. 'Yu-mi' is never lazy; she lies and lives a very diligent life as 'Anna'. I could relate to her in that sense, because I'm always working hard myself." 

As she talked about 'Anna'/'Yu-mi' lying, the interviewer wondered whether Suzy lies about certain things in life and Suzy gave her honest answer. 

Suzy said, "I had lied to my personal trainer about how much I ate before. I would tell him/her that I only ate jjamppong (Korean-Chinese spicy noodles) when I actually had jjamppong and tangsuyuk (fried pork with sweet and sour pork)." 

She laughingly added, "Or I would pretend like I'm in a bad mood or I received an important call in front of my personal trainer when I don't want to work out."  

She wrapped up the interview by stating that she would like to be seen as an actress with sincerity, even in 10 years time. 
Suzy
(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.