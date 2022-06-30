뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals What He Talked About with Kim Yuna at a Recent Event
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals What He Talked About with Kim Yuna at a Recent Event

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals What He Talked About with Kim Yuna at a Recent Event

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.30 18:05 View Count
Cha Eun-woo, Kim Yuna
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo revealed the conversation he had with Olympic figure skating medalist Kim Yuna, when he met her at a recent event.

On June 17, both Cha Eun-woo and Kim Yuna attended French contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel's exhibition held at SeMA, Seoul.
Cha Eun-woo, Kim Yuna
Cha Eun-woo, Kim Yuna
After the event, Cha Eun-woo shared with fans what he talked about the figure skating legend when the met at the exhibition.

Cha Eun-woo said, "At the event, there was a moment where we all had to wait before clinking glasses. I carefully told her that I remember seeing her going to school at Suri High School when I was attending Neungnae Elementary School."
Cha Eun-woo, Kim Yuna
He continued, "That's because our schools were actually right next to each other. When I said that, she replied that she knew I attended Suri High School as well."

He went on, "Then we talked about which apartment complex we lived in. We enjoyed the event together and had so much fun."
Cha Eun-woo, Kim Yuna
Cha Eun-woo and Kim Yuna lived in the same neighborhood growing up; Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi-do.

It seems like Cha Eun-woo attended the elementary school in the same year when Kim Yuna attended the high school located right next to his school.

(Credit= Online Community, Christian Dior Beauty)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.