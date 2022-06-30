[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals What He Talked About with Kim Yuna at a Recent Event

On June 17, both Cha Eun-woo and Kim Yuna attended French contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel's exhibition held at SeMA, Seoul.
Cha Eun-woo said, "At the event, there was a moment where we all had to wait before clinking glasses. I carefully told her that I remember seeing her going to school at Suri High School when I was attending Neungnae Elementary School."
He went on, "Then we talked about which apartment complex we lived in. We enjoyed the event together and had so much fun."
It seems like Cha Eun-woo attended the elementary school in the same year when Kim Yuna attended the high school located right next to his school.
(Credit= Online Community, Christian Dior Beauty)
(SBS Star)