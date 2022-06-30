[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals What He Talked About with Kim Yuna at a Recent Event

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo revealed the conversation he had with Olympic figure skating medalist Kim Yuna, when he met her at a recent event.On June 17, both Cha Eun-woo and Kim Yuna attended French contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel's exhibition held at SeMA, Seoul.After the event, Cha Eun-woo shared with fans what he talked about the figure skating legend when the met at the exhibition.Cha Eun-woo said, "At the event, there was a moment where we all had to wait before clinking glasses. I carefully told her that I remember seeing her going to school at Suri High School when I was attending Neungnae Elementary School."He continued, "That's because our schools were actually right next to each other. When I said that, she replied that she knew I attended Suri High School as well."He went on, "Then we talked about which apartment complex we lived in. We enjoyed the event together and had so much fun."Cha Eun-woo and Kim Yuna lived in the same neighborhood growing up; Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi-do.It seems like Cha Eun-woo attended the elementary school in the same year when Kim Yuna attended the high school located right next to his school.(Credit= Online Community, Christian Dior Beauty)(SBS Star)