[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Shows Off the Same Long Legs as Her Model Mother's

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, showed off her model-like long legs.On June 28, Yano Shiho updated her Instagram with a new post saying, "Beach day. Summer Vacation. Children playing on the beach together."The post included lots of photos taken on the beach where she went with Choo Sa Rang, her friend and her friend's daughter.The photos showed the four walking and running around the beach with their swimsuits on.Choo Sa Rang wore a black swimsuit, and everybody's mouth dropped in surprise upon seeing photos of her from this day.It was because she had such long and skinny legs just like her mother.Choo Sa-rang seemed tall for her age―10 years old, and her legs definitely looked they were long for her height.It looked as if Choo Sa Rang inherited the long and skinny legs from Yano Shiho; she is known for her greatly-long legs.Since Choo Sa Rang still has a great potential to grow more, many are wondering whether she will become taller than her mother, who is 173 cm.Under this post, Yano Shiho's followers left comments such as, "What? Sa Rang's legs seem longer than mine!", "Sa Rang is totally a model already!", "Sa Rang's legs! Just wow." and so on.Currently, Choo Sa Rang's family lives in Hawaii, the United States.(Credit= 'shiho_style' Instagram)(SBS Star)