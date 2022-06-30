[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Reveals He Received Over 100 Offers Following the Success of 'The Red Sleeve'

On June 29 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', JUNHO made a guest appearance.
While JUNHO and the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho were talking together, Yu Jae Seok mentioned hearing about JUNHO's popularity among producers.
Yu Jae Seok said, "After 'The Red Sleeve', I've been hearing so much about you within the industry, JUNHO. It seems like all producers wants you in their projects. I heard that you have been receiving countless offers recently."
JUNHO responded, "Ah yes, thankfully, many producers have reached me. It's taking me some time to go over all those scripts though."
After going "wow" at the number, Yu Jae Seok commented, "I also heard that you are a very ambitious person. Back in the day, you once said that you wanted to act in Hollywood movies, get invited to the Oscars and Cannes Film Festival with your acting. Is that right?"
JUNHO shyly laughed and answered, "Well, it's more like a dream than an ambition. I've dreamed about going to Hollywood, the Oscars and Cannes ever since when I was little. If I have a goal, then I'll work harder to reach that goal, which will help me to improve myself. That's why I dream big."
He added, "It's always been my dream to become an actor, so I often felt quite empty whenever I was in our dorm alone. I wondered when I would ever be able to show my real self to the public. During those times, I still prepared myself for my acting debut. I worked really hard."
(SBS Star)