[SBS Star] EXID HANI Confirms to Be in a 2-year Relationship with Star Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong

On June 29, it was reported that HANI and star psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong have been dating each other for two years.
The agency stated, "It's true that HANI and Yang Jae-woong are in a relationship. They have been together for two years."
They continued, "They have a good relationship with each other. Please give your warm support to the two."
Yang Jae-woong is a 40-year-old psychiatrist who has featured in various television shows, and runs a popular YouTube channel with his psychiatrist older brother.
Yang Jae-woong is 10 years older than HANI―Yang Jae-woong was born in June 1982, and HANI in May 1992.
(Credit= 'ahnanihh' 'jw0601' Instagram)
