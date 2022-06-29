[SBS Star] EXID HANI Confirms to Be in a 2-year Relationship with Star Psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong

이미지 확대하기

It has been revealed that HANI of K-pop girl group EXID is currently in a relationship.On June 29, it was reported that HANI and star psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong have been dating each other for two years.Right after this was reported, HANI's management agency released an official statement regarding the report.The agency stated, "It's true that HANI and Yang Jae-woong are in a relationship. They have been together for two years."They continued, "They have a good relationship with each other. Please give your warm support to the two."HANI made debut as a member of EXID in February 2012; she has been busy building her career in acting recently.Yang Jae-woong is a 40-year-old psychiatrist who has featured in various television shows, and runs a popular YouTube channel with his psychiatrist older brother.Yang Jae-woong is 10 years older than HANI―Yang Jae-woong was born in June 1982, and HANI in May 1992.Following the release of agency's statement, a great number of fans have been flooding their Instagram with congratulatory messages.(Credit= 'ahnanihh' 'jw0601' Instagram)(SBS Star)