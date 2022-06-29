뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyelim Says, "I Once Had to Sit Out Wonder Girls' Promotion as I Didn't Lose Enough Weight"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyelim Says, "I Once Had to Sit Out Wonder Girls' Promotion as I Didn't Lose Enough Weight"

[SBS Star] Hyelim Says, "I Once Had to Sit Out Wonder Girls' Promotion as I Didn't Lose Enough Weight"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.29 17:15 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyelim Says, "I Once Had to Sit Out Wonder Girls Promotion as I Didnt Lose Enough Weight"
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared that she once had to sit out the group's overseas promotion because she did not lose enough weight until then. 

On June 28 episode of KBS' television show 'Godfather', Hyelim talked about going on a diet during the time when she was part of Wonder Girls. 

In this episode, entertainers Kim Sook and Jonathan were seen having a late-night snack together despite the fact that they were on a diet to lose weight.
Hyelim
As Hyelim watched the two enjoying their late-night snack, Hyelim commented. "Ah, I feel like I'm watching myself. I'm really not good at sticking to my diet plans as well."

She went on, "When Wonder Girls was active, I once had to sit out the group's promotion outside Korea, because I failed my diet. I didn't lose enough weight until the time I had to."

She continued, "So, all the members went to China for promotion except for me. They promoted there without me." 

In response to this, the host SEUNGHEE of girl group OH MY GIRL said, "I know exactly what you mean by that." 

She carried on, "I sometimes get really stressed due to my diet, but stress is not good for your diet. What I liked to do when I get too stressed because of my diet is to turn all the lights off in the dance studio, and dance like crazy. That way, I can get rid of the stress as well as fat." 
Hyelim
Then, Hyelim said that she feels like her diet just never ends, "I've gained a lot of weight following my pregnancy. I thought the fat would just disappear after giving birth, but I still have to lose like five more kilograms to reach my goal." 

She added, "Dieting is giving me so much stress these days. It almost feels like it's my never-ending homework." 
Hyelim
Hyelim joined Wonder Girls in 2010, and was active until 2017 when the group disbanded. 

Hyelim and taekwondo player Shin Min-chul started dating in 2013, and tied the knot in July 2020; their son was born this February. 

(Credit= KBS Godfather, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.