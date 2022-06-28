뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK LISA Spotted Pole Dancing at a Party
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK LISA Spotted Pole Dancing at a Party

[SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK LISA Spotted Pole Dancing at a Party

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.28 17:51 View Count
V, LISA
K-pop groups BTS' V and BLACKPINK's LISA were spotted pole dancing at an after party in Paris, France.

Recently, V, LISA, and actor Park Bo Gum headed to Paris to attend one luxury brand's fashion show.

The three superstars not only graced the main event, but also attended the after party together.
V, LISA, Park Bo Gum
In photos and videos that were taken at the after party, there was a pole installed at the club where the after party was held.

It seems like both V and LISA―except for Park Bo Gum―could not help but to try their hand at pole dancing during the party.
 
In one video, LISA is seen attempting to spin around the pole.

After failing her first attempt, the BLACKPINK member held up one finger and said, "One more!", and successfully made a spin at her second attempt.
 
In another video, V is also seen making a spin around the pole; even with another individual on the pole together with him.

Meanwhile, V, LISA, and Park Bo Gum safely arrived back in Seoul on June 28.
V, LISA, Park Bo Gum
(Credit= CELINE, 'spinorbinmusic' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.