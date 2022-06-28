뉴스
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Gets Angry at People Who Attacked Her with Their Water Guns at a Festival
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.28 17:06 View Count
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Gets Angry at People Who Attacked Her with Their Water Guns at a Festival
SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE told the people off who attacked her with their water guns at a music festival. 

On June 26, SHUHUA went live on NAVER V LIVE following the group's performance at water-themed music festival 'WATER BOMB'. 

As soon as the live broadcast began, SHUHUA commented, "Guys, I've got something to say. I just got back from 'WATER BOMB', and I was so surprised there. I mean, people were pointing their water guns to my face and shooting water straight on my face." 

She angrily continued, "Can you believe that? Who did that to me? I told you not to go too far, didn't I?! I saw your faces. Let's hope we don't ever meet on my way somewhere."
SHUHUA
Then, SHUHUA explained that she could not see anything for about half a minute because of the large amount of water almost pouring on to her face. 

The K-pop star said, "I couldn't see anything in front of me for like 30 seconds. I was wearing lenses, so I tried to avoid getting water in my eyes, but it did in the end. It felt like there was a waterfall in front of me." 

She resumed, "If this ever happens to me again, I'm going to take an umbrella with me and use that to attack them back. I know it's a water festival, but I honestly don't understand who would shoot their water guns to someone's face. Don't do it next time, okay?!" 
 
In the video that was uploaded by SHUHUA's fans who went to the festival to see the group's performance, people really were aiming for her face with their water guns. 

SHUHUA closed her eyes, turned her head to the side and even stepped back, but they continued doing it until the end of their performance. 
 
(Credit= '(G)I-DLE' NAVER V LIVE, 'chapter_ysh' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
