뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINGYU·DK Wave to JUNGKOOK During Concert as They Spot Him in the Distance
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINGYU·DK Wave to JUNGKOOK During Concert as They Spot Him in the Distance

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINGYU·DK Wave to JUNGKOOK During Concert as They Spot Him in the Distance

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.28 16:19 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINGYU·DK Wave to JUNGKOOK During Concert as They Spot Him in the Distance
MINGYU and DK of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN were seen waving to boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK as they saw him during their concert. 

On June 26, the last day of SEVENTEEN's concert in Seoul 'BE THE SUN' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul. 

JUNGKOOK was invited to the concert on this day, and watched their concert from the VIP area. 

Born in 1997, JUNGKOOK is part of the male K-pop star 97-liners group of friends that include three SEVENTEEN members―MINGYU, DK and THE 8. 

Even though the encore performance went on for ages, JUNGKOOK said to have enjoyed the concert until the very end. 
 

Towards the end of the concert, the members of SEVENTEEN hopped on a lift and went around the audience to bid goodbye to them closer. 

While doing so, they happened to make a quick stop near the VIP area. 

DK spotted JUNGKOOK from there, and started waving to him. 

MINGYU waved at him too, but it seemed like JUNGKOOK was looking somewhere else at that time. 
MINGYU and DK
A few seconds later, their eyes finally met, and MINGYU and DK smiled brightly and waved about faster. 

You could really tell how excited MINGYU and DK were to spot JUNGKOOK there. 

Later on following the concert, they met at backstage and posed for photos together to record the good memory. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'pledis_17' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.