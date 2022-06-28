[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINGYU·DK Wave to JUNGKOOK During Concert as They Spot Him in the Distance

이미지 확대하기

MINGYU and DK of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN were seen waving to boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK as they saw him during their concert.On June 26, the last day of SEVENTEEN's concert in Seoul 'BE THE SUN' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.JUNGKOOK was invited to the concert on this day, and watched their concert from the VIP area.Born in 1997, JUNGKOOK is part of the male K-pop star 97-liners group of friends that include three SEVENTEEN members―MINGYU, DK and THE 8.Even though the encore performance went on for ages, JUNGKOOK said to have enjoyed the concert until the very end.Towards the end of the concert, the members of SEVENTEEN hopped on a lift and went around the audience to bid goodbye to them closer.While doing so, they happened to make a quick stop near the VIP area.DK spotted JUNGKOOK from there, and started waving to him.MINGYU waved at him too, but it seemed like JUNGKOOK was looking somewhere else at that time.A few seconds later, their eyes finally met, and MINGYU and DK smiled brightly and waved about faster.You could really tell how excited MINGYU and DK were to spot JUNGKOOK there.Later on following the concert, they met at backstage and posed for photos together to record the good memory.(Credit= Online Community, 'pledis_17' Twitter)(SBS Star)