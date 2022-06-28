[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Family to Open a Gallery in His Hometown, Daegu

이미지 확대하기

It has been revealed that the family of K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA had applied for a license to open a gallery at his hometown, Daegu.On June 27, Kyongbuk Ilbo reported that SUGA's family members are in the process of opening a memorial exhibit that can also be used as a K-pop gallery.According to the report, SUGA's family applied for a building permit in June 2021 for the construction of a small restaurant and a retail store near Dongchon Amusement Park in Dong-gu, Daegu.The family had also applied for a business license to operate a gallery at the newly-constructed buildings.The report stated that the all applications have now been approved; and it is expected that the newly-opened businesses will be one of the major tourist attractions of the city.One official told Kyongbuk Ilbo, "We proceeded with the procedure according to the application for a general business permit, and while discussing the future procedures with the client, we found out that the family of a famous group's member will run the business. It is not something that was granted because of the client being a family of a celebrity."SUGA has shown his affection to his hometown by making multiple donations to the city and the citizens in need.In February 2020, SUGA donated 100 million won (approximately 78,000 dollars) to help the city fighting against the spread of COVID-19.In March 2021, he donated another 100 million won to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown to help child cancer patients.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)