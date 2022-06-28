뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Family to Open a Gallery in His Hometown, Daegu
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Family to Open a Gallery in His Hometown, Daegu

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA's Family to Open a Gallery in His Hometown, Daegu

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.28 14:39 View Count
BTS SUGA
It has been revealed that the family of K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA had applied for a license to open a gallery at his hometown, Daegu.

On June 27, Kyongbuk Ilbo reported that SUGA's family members are in the process of opening a memorial exhibit that can also be used as a K-pop gallery.
BTS SUGA
According to the report, SUGA's family applied for a building permit in June 2021 for the construction of a small restaurant and a retail store near Dongchon Amusement Park in Dong-gu, Daegu.

The family had also applied for a business license to operate a gallery at the newly-constructed buildings.

The report stated that the all applications have now been approved; and it is expected that the newly-opened businesses will be one of the major tourist attractions of the city.
BTS SUGA
One official told Kyongbuk Ilbo, "We proceeded with the procedure according to the application for a general business permit, and while discussing the future procedures with the client, we found out that the family of a famous group's member will run the business. It is not something that was granted because of the client being a family of a celebrity."
BTS SUGA
SUGA has shown his affection to his hometown by making multiple donations to the city and the citizens in need.

In February 2020, SUGA donated 100 million won (approximately 78,000 dollars) to help the city fighting against the spread of COVID-19.

In March 2021, he donated another 100 million won to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown to help child cancer patients.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.