뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Adopts a Rescue Dog with an Incurable Disease
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Adopts a Rescue Dog with an Incurable Disease

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Adopts a Rescue Dog with an Incurable Disease

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.28 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Adopts a Rescue Dog with an Incurable Disease
Actress Kim Go-eun adopted a rescue dog despite the dog having an incurable disease. 

On June 28, one animal shelter updated their Instagram with a heartwarming story. 

They wrote that 'Wol' was recently adopted by Kim Go-eun, and expressed gratitude to her. 
Kim Go-eun's dog
In their post, they said, "Wol was found in the middle of nowhere, far from where people come and go. He seemed scared of strangers at first, but he probably felt starving, because we were easily able to capture him with a snack. He appeared to be about six months old at that time." 

They continued, "As we were preparing for his adoption, we discovered that he couldn't balance himself well when walking. Even though he wasn't well, Kim Go-eun said she wanted to take him home. At first, he kept bumping into the wall, throwing up and having diarrhea. He was often spending his time at the vet then. But he became totally okay at one point, so we thought everything was going to be okay."
Kim Go-eun's dog
They went on, "When he had a brain MRI scan while getting neutered though, we discovered that he had pneumocephalus as well as encephalomeningocele, incurable brain diseases that he has to live with for the rest of his life. It would be very dangerous for him to go under surgery, so there's pretty much nothing it could be done to cure him." 

Lastly, the animal shelter added, "We feel terrible that Wol has to live with the disease, and would like to apologize to Kim Go-eun. But thank her for still taking him in as part of her family in spite of all this. Please pray for Wol, everyone." 

Under this post, Kim Go-eun left a comment saying, "I'll take good care of him." with a heart emoji. 
 

There were also before and after photos of 'Wol' in a poor condition when he had just been rescued, as well as 'Wol' with Kim Go-eun. 

He definitely looked much healthier and happier with Kim Go-eun, without seeming ill at all. 

Presently, a lot of people are flooding the comment section about Kim Go-eun's ever so warm heart and kindness. 

(Credit= 'dangjin_adoptus' 'ggonekim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.