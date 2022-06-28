[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Adopts a Rescue Dog with an Incurable Disease

On June 28, one animal shelter updated their Instagram with a heartwarming story.
They wrote that 'Wol' was recently adopted by Kim Go-eun, and expressed gratitude to her.
They continued, "As we were preparing for his adoption, we discovered that he couldn't balance himself well when walking. Even though he wasn't well, Kim Go-eun said she wanted to take him home. At first, he kept bumping into the wall, throwing up and having diarrhea. He was often spending his time at the vet then. But he became totally okay at one point, so we thought everything was going to be okay."
Lastly, the animal shelter added, "We feel terrible that Wol has to live with the disease, and would like to apologize to Kim Go-eun. But thank her for still taking him in as part of her family in spite of all this. Please pray for Wol, everyone."
Under this post, Kim Go-eun left a comment saying, "I'll take good care of him." with a heart emoji.
There were also before and after photos of 'Wol' in a poor condition when he had just been rescued, as well as 'Wol' with Kim Go-eun.
He definitely looked much healthier and happier with Kim Go-eun, without seeming ill at all.
Presently, a lot of people are flooding the comment section about Kim Go-eun's ever so warm heart and kindness.
(Credit= 'dangjin_adoptus' 'ggonekim' Instagram)
(SBS Star)