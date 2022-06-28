[SBS Star] Shin Mina ♥ Kim Woo Bin Spotted Sitting Next to Each Other During Snack Time

이미지 확대하기

Longtime celebrity couple actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo Bin were seen sitting next to each other during snack time.On June 27, actor Kim Kwang-kyu updated his Instagram with some new photos.He posted lots of photos that he took while shooting tvN's recently-ended drama 'Our Blues'.They were photos of the cast behind the camera, and two of them were from the time when they were having a snack together.In these particular photos, the cast were sitting around a large table with some pizza and sandwiches.Here, Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin were sitting right next to one another.Even though both Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin starred in 'Our Blues', it was not possible to see them together, because each had their own partner.In 'Our Blues', Shin Mina acted with actor Lee Byung Hun, and Kim Woo Bin with actress Han Ji Min.But it seemed like they were by their side when the cameras were not rolling.As it is so rare to see them next to one another like that, fans have become all hyped up after seeing the photos.Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin became close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, then they started dating that year.It has been about seven years since the two have been in a relationship.(Credit= 'actor_kimkwangkyu' Instagram, tvN Our Blues)(SBS Star)