뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] KARA Park Gyu-ri Talks About How Koo Ha Ra's Passing Affected Her
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] KARA Park Gyu-ri Talks About How Koo Ha Ra's Passing Affected Her

[SBS Star] KARA Park Gyu-ri Talks About How Koo Ha Ra's Passing Affected Her

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.27 18:02 View Count
[SBS Star] KARA Park Gyu-ri Talks About How Koo Ha Ras Passing Affected Her
K-pop girl group KARA's member Park Gyu-ri shared how her fellow group member Koo Ha Ra's passing affected her. 

On June 24 episode of Channel A's television show 'Golden Clinic', Park Gyu-ri made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Park Gyu-ri was seen telling psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young about her depression that she had for some time. 

Park Gyu-ri said, "There is nothing that I feel it's important in life these days. I live with my dog, and I see no hope for us. I don't really get why I have to tolerate all the hardships as well." 

She continued, "I went on a trip alone once, and looked out the window from my hotel room. I even had thoughts such as, 'It probably wouldn't hurt so much if I jumped off from here, because it's too high above the ground.'" 
Park Gyu-ri
After that, Park Gyu-ri revealed that she felt her universe shaking for the first time when Koo Ha Ra passed away in 2019. 

Back in November 2019, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Following an investigation, the police concluded that Koo Ha Ra took her own life.

With a shaky voice, Park Gyu-ri said, "I'm not blaming her for anything, but when Ha Ra left like that, I felt my thoughts and values shaking and collapsing for the very first time. I just never thought someone as pretty as her, who is much loved would ever leave the world that way." 

She wiped her tears off her cheeks and carried on, "I don't know whether it's okay to relate my depression with her passing, but I did spend all my 20s with her. I honestly had no idea that she would be gone like that." 
Park Gyu-ri
She resumed, "I spend the majority of my time by myself, and am not the type of person who talks about my worries and difficulties to anyone. So, there was a moment when I thought I wanted to do the same as what Ha Ra did." 

In response to her story, Dr. Oh Eun-young commented, "It must have been rough for you, since you were so young when you had to go through all that. But are you done crying now? I want you to keep your confidence wherever you are from now on." 
Park Gyu-ri
(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.