[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE & Singer Lovey Are Reportedly Dating

According to Wikitree's exclusive report on June 27, YOUNGJAE and Lovey have been in a relationship for about a year.
YOUNGJAE reportedly invited Lovey to GOT7's recent concert 'GOT7 HOMECOMING 2022 FanCon', held on May 21 and 22.
When GOT7 released the album, Lovey also took to her personal Instagram and shared a supportive post on the group's comeback.
Born in 1993, Lovey is three years older than YOUNGJAE.
(Credit= 'YOUNGJAExArs' Twitter, 'realloveyy' Instagram, MBC 'Idol Radio', NAVER VIBE)
(SBS Star)