[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE & Singer Lovey Are Reportedly Dating

YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 is reportedly dating singer-songwriter Lovey.According to Wikitree's exclusive report on June 27, YOUNGJAE and Lovey have been in a relationship for about a year.YOUNGJAE reportedly invited Lovey to GOT7's recent concert 'GOT7 HOMECOMING 2022 FanCon', held on May 21 and 22.The report also revealed that YOUNGJAE and Lovey worked together on one of the GOT7's comeback album tracks, 'Drive Me to the Moon', with YOUNGJAE (Ars) and Lovey being listed in the credits as lyricists.When GOT7 released the album, Lovey also took to her personal Instagram and shared a supportive post on the group's comeback.Born in 1993, Lovey is three years older than YOUNGJAE.Currently, there is no official statement made from YOUNGJAE's management agency SUBLIME regarding the dating news.(Credit= 'YOUNGJAExArs' Twitter, 'realloveyy' Instagram, MBC 'Idol Radio', NAVER VIBE)(SBS Star)