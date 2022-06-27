[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's celebrity friends showed their support for the SEVENTEEN members by attending their latest Seoul concert.On June 25 and 26, SEVENTEEN brought the group's world tour 'BE THE SUN' to Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.The world tour will take place in 20 different cities all around the world in Asia and North America.Since it is the first time in a while for the group to hold a concert in Seoul, numerous celebrity friends of the members were spotted in attendance.This includes JUNGKOOK of BTS, Taeyeon of Girls' Generation, KEY of SHINee, and members of NCT, MONSTA X, ENHYPEN were also seen.After the concert, SEVENTEEN's THE 8 took to the group's official Twitter and shared photos that the members had taken with JUNGKOOK and NCT members backstage.Along with the photos, THE 8 wrote, "Friends, thanks for coming!"The celebrities who made a visit to 'BE THE SUN' also took to their individual Instagram accounts and shared photos and videos of the concert venue.Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will make a comeback with the group's repackaged album 'SECTOR 17' on July 18.(Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter, Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)