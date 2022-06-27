뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.27 13:37
BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEENs Seoul Concert
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's celebrity friends showed their support for the SEVENTEEN members by attending their latest Seoul concert.

On June 25 and 26, SEVENTEEN brought the group's world tour 'BE THE SUN' to Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

The world tour will take place in 20 different cities all around the world in Asia and North America.
BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert
Since it is the first time in a while for the group to hold a concert in Seoul, numerous celebrity friends of the members were spotted in attendance.

This includes JUNGKOOK of BTS, Taeyeon of Girls' Generation, KEY of SHINee, and members of NCT, MONSTA X, ENHYPEN were also seen.
BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert
After the concert, SEVENTEEN's THE 8 took to the group's official Twitter and shared photos that the members had taken with JUNGKOOK and NCT members backstage.

Along with the photos, THE 8 wrote, "Friends, thanks for coming!"
BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert
The celebrities who made a visit to 'BE THE SUN' also took to their individual Instagram accounts and shared photos and videos of the concert venue.
BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert
BTS JUNGKOOK & More K-pop Stars Spotted at SEVENTEEN's Seoul Concert
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will make a comeback with the group's repackaged album 'SECTOR 17' on July 18.

(Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter, Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
