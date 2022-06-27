[SBS Star] VIDEO: Drama Co-stars Lee Sang Yun·Jung Yong Hwa Shout "Be Happy!" to Jang Na-ra at Her Wedding

On June 26, Jang Na-ra's wedding ceremony took place at one outdoor wedding hall in Seocho-gu, Seoul.
A great number of guests filled the hall to congratulate Jang Na-ra on her special day.
During the wedding ceremony, Jang Na-ra was even seen dancing; it seemed like she was in a really good mood.
It was hosted by Jang Na-ra's good friend entertainer Park Kyung-rim, and she asked Jang Na-ra's drama co-stars actor Lee Sang Yun and K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocal/actor Jung Yong Hwa to get up from their seats in the middle of the wedding.
Then, she asked the two co-stars to bid their goodbye to Jang Na-ra.
sang yoon screaming goodbye and be happy hahaha @ jang nara's wedsding today �� pic.twitter.com/eFTuvoma0j— 沈雨�� (@shjzlylywyz_jnr) June 26, 2022
Lee Sang Yun shouted, "Goodbye! Be happy! Live well!", and Jung Yong Hwa also said out loud, "Goodbye, noona! Be happy!" three times in a row, making all other guests laugh.
Lee Sang Yun acted with Jang Na-ra in SBS' drama 'VIP' in 2019, and Jung Yong Hwa in 'Sell Your Haunted House' last year.
yong hwa hahahaha help #jangnarawedding pic.twitter.com/sqFZNHEfMH— 沈雨�� (@shjzlylywyz_jnr) June 26, 2022
In the beginning of the month, Jang Na-ra announced her marriage.
She shared that her fiancé is six years younger than her, who works with a camera, and they had been in a relationship for about two years.
It was later revealed that Jang Na-ra and her fiancé said to have met while working on 'VIP' together.
(SBS Star)