[SBS Star] VIDEO: Drama Co-stars Lee Sang Yun·Jung Yong Hwa Shout "Be Happy!" to Jang Na-ra at Her Wedding

이미지 확대하기

sang yoon screaming goodbye and be happy hahaha @ jang nara's wedsding today �� pic.twitter.com/eFTuvoma0j — 沈雨�� (@shjzlylywyz_jnr) June 26, 2022

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Na-ra had a fun wedding ceremony on the weekend.On June 26, Jang Na-ra's wedding ceremony took place at one outdoor wedding hall in Seocho-gu, Seoul.A great number of guests filled the hall to congratulate Jang Na-ra on her special day.Jang Na-ra was seen with an elegant wedding dress, which made her captivating beauty stand out even more.During the wedding ceremony, Jang Na-ra was even seen dancing; it seemed like she was in a really good mood.It was hosted by Jang Na-ra's good friend entertainer Park Kyung-rim, and she asked Jang Na-ra's drama co-stars actor Lee Sang Yun and K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocal/actor Jung Yong Hwa to get up from their seats in the middle of the wedding.Then, she asked the two co-stars to bid their goodbye to Jang Na-ra.Lee Sang Yun shouted, "Goodbye! Be happy! Live well!", and Jung Yong Hwa also said out loud, "Goodbye, noona! Be happy!" three times in a row, making all other guests laugh.Lee Sang Yun acted with Jang Na-ra in SBS' drama 'VIP' in 2019, and Jung Yong Hwa in 'Sell Your Haunted House' last year.In the beginning of the month, Jang Na-ra announced her marriage.She shared that her fiancé is six years younger than her, who works with a camera, and they had been in a relationship for about two years.It was later revealed that Jang Na-ra and her fiancé said to have met while working on 'VIP' together.(Credit= Online Community, 'leechungah' 'pinkfit_ms' 'kmgbest' '_jungtaewoo' 'glincat' Instagram)(SBS Star)