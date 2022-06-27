뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Drama Co-stars Lee Sang Yun·Jung Yong Hwa Shout "Be Happy!" to Jang Na-ra at Her Wedding
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.27 11:16
Actress Jang Na-ra had a fun wedding ceremony on the weekend. 

On June 26, Jang Na-ra's wedding ceremony took place at one outdoor wedding hall in Seocho-gu, Seoul. 

A great number of guests filled the hall to congratulate Jang Na-ra on her special day. 
Jang Na-ra
Jang Na-ra was seen with an elegant wedding dress, which made her captivating beauty stand out even more. 

During the wedding ceremony, Jang Na-ra was even seen dancing; it seemed like she was in a really good mood. 
 

It was hosted by Jang Na-ra's good friend entertainer Park Kyung-rim, and she asked Jang Na-ra's drama co-stars actor Lee Sang Yun and K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocal/actor Jung Yong Hwa to get up from their seats in the middle of the wedding. 

Then, she asked the two co-stars to bid their goodbye to Jang Na-ra. 
 
Lee Sang Yun shouted, "Goodbye! Be happy! Live well!", and Jung Yong Hwa also said out loud, "Goodbye, noona! Be happy!" three times in a row, making all other guests laugh. 

Lee Sang Yun acted with Jang Na-ra in SBS' drama 'VIP' in 2019, and Jung Yong Hwa in 'Sell Your Haunted House' last year. 
 
In the beginning of the month, Jang Na-ra announced her marriage. 

She shared that her fiancé is six years younger than her, who works with a camera, and they had been in a relationship for about two years. 

It was later revealed that Jang Na-ra and her fiancé said to have met while working on 'VIP' together. 
Jang Na-ra
(Credit= Online Community, 'leechungah' 'pinkfit_ms' 'kmgbest' '_jungtaewoo' 'glincat' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
