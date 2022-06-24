뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Shares that Kim Tae-hee Is the Boss in the House
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Shares that Kim Tae-hee Is the Boss in the House

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Shares that Kim Tae-hee Is the Boss in the House

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.24 18:08 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Shares that Kim Tae-hee Is the Boss in the House
Singer RAIN revealed who the boss is at his home. 

On June 17, a new video was uploaded on model Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube channel.

In the video, Hong Jin-kyung was seen speaking to entertainers Nam Chang-hee and Cho Se-ho about how she wants to make a video featuring actress Kim Tae-hee. 

Hong Jin-kyung said she wished for Kim Tae-hee to share her tips on getting into Seoul National University―top university in Korea. 
Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube
Cho Se-ho said, "If you want Kim Tae-hee to be in your video, we should first try to call people who know Kim Tae-hee well, whether they could ask her for us." 

He continued, "Well, RAIN is my friend. We aren't that close though, so I can't just unexpectedly call him with cameras around. But let me ask him in advance if he is okay with me calling him with cameras around.", then he went to call RAIN and got an okay from him.
Hong Jin-kyung's YouTube
When RAIN answered the phone, Hong Jin-kyung, Nam Chang-hee and Cho Se-ho explained why they called him. 

Upon hearing it, RAIN laughed and commented, "Is that the reason why you guys called? To ask me if I could get her on the show? I mean, I'm sure she would be delighted to hear how much you guys want her to join your video, but she's the kind of person who likes to be part of 'fun' videos. She feels too pressured to join anything like that, you know." 

In response to this, Hong Jin-kyung said, "Ah well, yes, I understand. She's never appeared on your YouTube videos either, and that really explains how much she doesn't enjoy being in videos. It was simply a hope. I'm happy enough that I got to talk to you today." 

Then, RAIN laughingly stated, "Yeah, I'm also not in the position to make that kind of suggestion to her. She's the boss in the house.", then added, "It would have been nice if this call was to ask me to join you." 
 

RAIN and Kim Tae-hee have been married for about five and a half years now since January 2017. 

(Credit= '공부왕찐천재 홍진경' YouTube, Coupang) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.