뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NAYEON Shares How Pressured She Felt to Be the First TWICE Member to Go Solo
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] NAYEON Shares How Pressured She Felt to Be the First TWICE Member to Go Solo

[SBS Star] NAYEON Shares How Pressured She Felt to Be the First TWICE Member to Go Solo

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.24 17:16 View Count
[SBS Star] NAYEON Shares How Pressured She Felt to Be the First TWICE Member to Go Solo
NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE revealed that she felt quite pressured about being the first group member to go solo, but was able to get rid of the pressure while preparing 'IM NAYEON'. 

On June 24, NAYEON held a press conference for her first-ever solo album 'IM NAYEON'. 

During the press conference, NAYEON said, "The public is so used to seeing me as a member of TWICE, and I'm sure there is this particular image about me that is set in their heads." 

She resumed, "I tried not to break out of that image too much, while trying to show a different side of myself at the same time. That was one of the things that I paid the most attention to when I was preparing for my solo album." 
NAYEON
Then, NAYEON revealed that since she was the first member of TWICE to go solo, she felt really pressured at first. 

NAYEON stated, "Not only did I feel pressured, but I also felt like it was not easy doing everything by myself. That was especially so when I was recording my songs and practicing dance moves." 

She explained, "There are many members in TWICE, so I've never had to record the whole song by myself nor dance by myself. It turned out I had a fear of singing by myself as well." 
NAYEON
After that, NAYEON shared how she overcame the difficulties. 

The K-pop star said, "I just kept trying my best to enjoy the whole journey as much as I could, and I slowly learned the ways to sing in my own way. I also realized how much I loved singing." 

She continued, "There were times as the group member when I felt there were limits to what I could do. I kind of feel like I passed those limits with 'IM NAYEON', so I feel happy about that." 

She added, "With this album, I hope to let everybody know that each TWICE has a different color, and make them look forward to solo albums of other members of TWICE." 
NAYEON
(Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.