[SBS Star] Is BTS RM Getting Married? HYBE Responds
[SBS Star] Is BTS RM Getting Married? HYBE Responds

[SBS Star] Is BTS RM Getting Married? HYBE Responds

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.24 15:51
RM
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE) firmly denied rumors that the group's leader RM is getting married.

On June 23, RM had been surrounded with marriage rumors as one YouTube channel claimed that RM is currently in preparation for his wedding.
RM
According to the video, an anonymous person 'A' took to one famous Korean-American online community and shared:

"I recently received a message from a good friend of mine, who is 7 years younger than me, that she is marrying RM."

"She graduated from a prestigious college, and is from a well-off family. As far as I know, she met RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015."

'A' explained that her "friend", the alleged fiancée of RM, asked her to keep quiet about the marriage.
RM
In response to this, a representative of BIGHIT MUSIC shared, "The rumors are completely groundless. Our company has continuously been taking measures against malicious YouTube contents."

The YouTube content further explained that RM's alleged fiancée has already been involved in dating rumors with RM last year, when RM was seen holding a poodle that does not belong to him.

At the time, RM took to BTS' Weverse and firmly denied the dating rumors, saying, "I have no idea who that person is. The poodle belongs to my friend."
RM
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'BTS' Weverse, 'rkive' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
