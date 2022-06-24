뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Woo-sung Thanks Kim Woo Bin·Shin Mina for Their Support on His First Movie Shoot
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.24 15:57 View Count
[SBS Star] Choi Woo-sung Thanks Kim Woo Bin·Shin Mina for Their Support on His First Movie Shoot
Rookie actor Choi Woo-sung thanked actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina for giving him lots of support. 

On June 24 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cinetown', Choi Woo-sung and actress Na Moon-hee made a guest appearance. 

As Choi Woo-sung and Na Moon-hee's movie 'My Perfect Roommate' has just been premiered, the host Park Ha-seon asked the two what it was like filming the movie. 

Choi Woo-sung said, "'My Perfect Roommate' was my very first movie, so I was super nervous throughout the shooting. I was even more nervous because I had to act with such a veteran actress."

He continued, "My character is a student living in Na Moon-hee's character's house. At first, I thought I was just one of the many students living there, but it turned out I was the main character. I was so shocked upon finding that out." 
Choi Woo-sung
Then, Park Ha-seon commented, "Words say that Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina gave you a lot of support when you were filming 'My Perfect Roommate'. Is that right? I believe they're under the same management agency as you." 

Choi Woo-sung replied, "Ah yes. Since it was my first-ever movie, I kept telling myself to let go of some pressure. It wasn't like I was going around and telling everybody how I felt, but I think Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina could just see the way I felt." 

He resumed, "When I bumped into Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina at our agency, they told me not to let myself get too pressured like that. They were like, 'It's something you want to do, isn't it? Just show them what you got.' I felt really grateful for their support." 
Choi Woo-sung
Choi Woo-sung
'My Perfect Roommate' was released in theaters around Korea on June 22. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cinetown, 'sbscine' Instagram, GIORDANO) 

(SBS Star) 
