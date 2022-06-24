[SBS Star] BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS accepted Busan city's request to serve as promotional ambassadors for the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, including holding a global concert in the city.On June 24, BTS' management agency HYBE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Busan city government to cooperate on the city's promotional activities to host the World Expo in 2030.Under the MOU, BTS members will serve as the promotional ambassadors for the bid; and the group will hold a global concert in Busan to wish for the city's success in the bid.Moreover, the members will guide World Expo officials during on-site inspections, deliver presentations at the general assembly, and participate in the final assembly when the host city announcement takes place.HYBE CEO Bang Si-hyuk said, "I'm well aware that hosting the World Expo in Busan is an important project for the nation. Along with BTS, I will do my best to help the city host the event."With the exact date for the concert has not yet been announced, Busan city and HYBE have also agreed to join forces on the development of pop culture infrastructure in the city.The World Expo is one of the largest international events besides the World Cup and the Olympic Games.Busan is competing with two other cities for the World Expo―Rome (Italy) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)―and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.(Credit= Busan Metropolitan City, HYBE)(SBS Star)