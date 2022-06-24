뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan

[SBS Star] BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.24 14:24 View Count
BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan
K-pop boy group BTS accepted Busan city's request to serve as promotional ambassadors for the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, including holding a global concert in the city.

On June 24, BTS' management agency HYBE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Busan city government to cooperate on the city's promotional activities to host the World Expo in 2030.
BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan
Under the MOU, BTS members will serve as the promotional ambassadors for the bid; and the group will hold a global concert in Busan to wish for the city's success in the bid.

Moreover, the members will guide World Expo officials during on-site inspections, deliver presentations at the general assembly, and participate in the final assembly when the host city announcement takes place.
BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan
BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan
HYBE CEO Bang Si-hyuk said, "I'm well aware that hosting the World Expo in Busan is an important project for the nation. Along with BTS, I will do my best to help the city host the event."

With the exact date for the concert has not yet been announced, Busan city and HYBE have also agreed to join forces on the development of pop culture infrastructure in the city.
BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan
The World Expo is one of the largest international events besides the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Busan is competing with two other cities for the World Expo―Rome (Italy) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)―and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.

(Credit= Busan Metropolitan City, HYBE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.