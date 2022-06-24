[SBS Star] BTS to Hold a Global Concert in Busan

On June 24, BTS' management agency HYBE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Busan city government to cooperate on the city's promotional activities to host the World Expo in 2030.
Moreover, the members will guide World Expo officials during on-site inspections, deliver presentations at the general assembly, and participate in the final assembly when the host city announcement takes place.
With the exact date for the concert has not yet been announced, Busan city and HYBE have also agreed to join forces on the development of pop culture infrastructure in the city.
Busan is competing with two other cities for the World Expo―Rome (Italy) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)―and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.
(Credit= Busan Metropolitan City, HYBE)
(SBS Star)