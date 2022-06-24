[SBS Star] The Members of WINNER Reveal Why They Are Proud to Be Part of the Group

Recently, one fashion magazine shared an interview of WINNER online.
During the interview, WINNER talked about making their comeback in over two years―the last album they dropped was 'Remember' in April 2020.
WINNER said, "It's been like two years since, but it doesn't feel too new or awkward. We've been a team for years now, so I think we're used to being by ourselves as well as together."
MINO answered, "We won our first music show trophy only four days after we made debut. And we still have the same passion as that time. That's what makes me proud."
HOONY responded, "It's really important that we're making one music with four voices, and I feel proud that we were able to do this until this day. On our way here, we had to make some compromises with each other and we've done it so well."
Lastly, JINU stated, "I just like seeing us four in one frame. Whether it's appearance-wise or the kind of vibe that we give off, I feel like we're a perfect photo. It almost seems as if we were meant to be with one another."
The group is scheduled to release the group's new album 'HOLIDAY' on July 5.
