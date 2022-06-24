뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Personally Visits & Apologizes to All Businesses Affected by Her Accident
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Personally Visits & Apologizes to All Businesses Affected by Her Accident

[SBS Star] Kim Saeron Personally Visits & Apologizes to All Businesses Affected by Her Accident

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.24 11:33 Updated 2022.06.24 11:36 View Count
Kim Saeron
Actress Kim Saeron revealed to have apologized in person to all local businesses affected by her recent car accident.

According to reports on June 23, Kim Saeron is currently in the final stage of settlements with businesses and buildings affected by her accident.

Kim Saeron has reportedly visited all affected businesses in person, sharing her words of apology.
Kim Saeron
Back on May 18, Kim Saeron's vehicle had rammed multiple roadside structures―including an electrical transformer―at Hakdong intersection, Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

The accident caused a temporary power outage in the surrounded neighborhood, and the repairing process took more than five hours.
Kim Saeron
The actress was driving under the influence, and her blood alcohol concentration level was over 0.08%.

0.08% is the level that is high enough for a driver's license to be revoked.

Following the incident, Kim Saeron took to her personal Instagram and stated, "Due to my inappropriate decision and actions, I caused damages to so many people, including business owners in the area, citizens, and public service workers. I failed to act with consideration and responsibility. I sincerely apologize for causing the incident."
Kim Saeron
(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, SBS Entertainment News, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.