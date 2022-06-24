[SBS Star] "97-liners!" BLACKPINK LISA·(G)I-DLE MINNIE·TWICE JIHYO·MINA Go On a Cute Date

이미지 확대하기

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, MINNIE of girl group (G)I-DLE, JIHYO and MINA of girl group TWICE were spotted on a cute date together.On June 22, MINNIE took to her Instagram to share some new photos and videos.The photos and videos were taken at a photo booth with her K-pop star friends―LISA, JIHYO and MINA.At the photo booth, they put on cute headbands, animal hats and funky sunglasses.Then, they gathered together in the middle and made a cute, pretty and fun pose for the videos.The videos showed them seconds before each of the photos were taken.Along with these photos and videos, MINNIE wrote, "Finding happiness in the mundane." with a smiley face, rainbow and double heart emoji.Many K-pop fans knew that Thai K-pop stars LISA and MINNIE have been friends for a long time.But what they did not know was that JIHYO and MINA were also close to them.It was so unexpected to see these four stars in one frame that fans around the world are going wild at the moment.Since they were all born in 1997, fans have already named this group of friends, 'a female version of K-pop 97-liners'.They left comments such as, "What's this?! I can't believe that they are friends! We need more of this!", "Hope to see more of them hanging out together!", "Omg! This interaction!" and so on.(Credit= 'min.nicha' Instagram)(SBS Star)