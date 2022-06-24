뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "97-liners!" BLACKPINK LISA·(G)I-DLE MINNIE·TWICE JIHYO·MINA Go On a Cute Date
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "97-liners!" BLACKPINK LISA·(G)I-DLE MINNIE·TWICE JIHYO·MINA Go On a Cute Date

[SBS Star] "97-liners!" BLACKPINK LISA·(G)I-DLE MINNIE·TWICE JIHYO·MINA Go On a Cute Date

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.24 11:17 View Count
[SBS Star] "97-liners!" BLACKPINK LISA·(G)I-DLE MINNIE·TWICE JIHYO·MINA Go On a Cute Date
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, MINNIE of girl group (G)I-DLE, JIHYO and MINA of girl group TWICE were spotted on a cute date together. 

On June 22, MINNIE took to her Instagram to share some new photos and videos. 

The photos and videos were taken at a photo booth with her K-pop star friends―LISA, JIHYO and MINA. 

At the photo booth, they put on cute headbands, animal hats and funky sunglasses. 

Then, they gathered together in the middle and made a cute, pretty and fun pose for the videos. 

The videos showed them seconds before each of the photos were taken. 

Along with these photos and videos, MINNIE wrote, "Finding happiness in the mundane." with a smiley face, rainbow and double heart emoji. 
LISA, MINNIE, JIHYO and MINA
LISA, MINNIE, JIHYO and MINA
Many K-pop fans knew that Thai K-pop stars LISA and MINNIE have been friends for a long time. 

But what they did not know was that JIHYO and MINA were also close to them. 

It was so unexpected to see these four stars in one frame that fans around the world are going wild at the moment. 

Since they were all born in 1997, fans have already named this group of friends, 'a female version of K-pop 97-liners'. 

They left comments such as, "What's this?! I can't believe that they are friends! We need more of this!", "Hope to see more of them hanging out together!", "Omg! This interaction!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'min.nicha' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.