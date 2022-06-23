[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Instagram Update Excites Fans for His Potential Comeback

이미지 확대하기

Singer G-DRAGON's recent Instagram update has brought excitement among his fans as it seems to be hinting at his singer comeback.On June 22, G-DRAGON took to his Instagram and shared some photos of him that were taken at a recording studio.In one of the photos, G-DRAGON is seen wearing headphones producing music at 4:33AM.If G-DRAGON makes his long-awaited comeback within this year, it will mark his first solo album release in five years since his 2017 album 'Kwon Ji Yong'.Previously, G-DRAGON's management agency YG Entertainment shared that the singer has always been working on his solo songs.He was spotted at the YG Entertainment headquarters multiple times within a couple of months, raising anticipation towards his comeback even more.Fans' reactions shared online include, "I love all of his solo songs. I can't wait for some new ones.", "Maybe an world tour? I miss seeing G-DRAGON performing on stage.", and more.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)