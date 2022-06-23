뉴스
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Instagram Update Excites Fans for His Potential Comeback
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.23 17:16 View Count
G-DRAGON
Singer G-DRAGON's recent Instagram update has brought excitement among his fans as it seems to be hinting at his singer comeback.

On June 22, G-DRAGON took to his Instagram and shared some photos of him that were taken at a recording studio.
G-DRAGON
In one of the photos, G-DRAGON is seen wearing headphones producing music at 4:33AM.

If G-DRAGON makes his long-awaited comeback within this year, it will mark his first solo album release in five years since his 2017 album 'Kwon Ji Yong'.
G-DRAGON
Previously, G-DRAGON's management agency YG Entertainment shared that the singer has always been working on his solo songs.

He was spotted at the YG Entertainment headquarters multiple times within a couple of months, raising anticipation towards his comeback even more.
G-DRAGON
Fans' reactions shared online include, "I love all of his solo songs. I can't wait for some new ones.", "Maybe an world tour? I miss seeing G-DRAGON performing on stage.", and more.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.