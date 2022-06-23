[SBS Star] "Is This the Right Job for Me?" Moon Byul Says She Has Been Experiencing Burnout Recently

이미지 확대하기

Moon Byul of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO revealed that she sometimes feels burned out these days.On June 22 episode of SBS' television show 'Sleep Out', the members were seen sitting around a campfire outside in the evening.Each member of 'Sleep Out' read out a letter that they wrote to each other, and Moon Byul was the first one to read hers out.Moon Byul said, "Lately, I kept thinking that I'm going through a lot of difficulties. I've been experiencing burnout many times too."With teary eyes, she continued, "So, I've been thinking to myself, 'Is it right for me to keep working in this industry? Is this the right job for me?' But I'm worried that if I take a break now, then I'll have to start all over again and build this whole career again.'"She went on, "I feel like there won't be any next if I take time off now. So, there are lots of things going inside my head these days. But I feel like I get to forget all my worries when I'm with you guys. Meeting you guys was one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I would like to thank you for that."Lastly, she added, "Thank you for giving me your warm support at all times. My heart felt warm. I want to become an unnie like you guys when I get older."To this, Cha Ri-na commented, "You haven't been so well recently as well. You've even fainted a couple of times. You've tested positive for COVID-19, and I believe you've been feeling worse after that. I know that you've been tolerating these hardships together with your poor health. My heart broke watching you."Ba-da also stated, "I know exactly how you feel, Moon Byul. I've been there myself in the past. 10 to 20 years ago, we've felt exactly the same as how you feel now. That's why we were able to give you advice, and try to look after you more. It's okay."Moon Byul made debut as the rapper of MAMAMOO in June 2014; the group is scheduled to drop a new album in the second half of the year.(Credit= SBS Sleep Out)(SBS Star)