뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Is This the Right Job for Me?" Moon Byul Says She Has Been Experiencing Burnout Recently
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Is This the Right Job for Me?" Moon Byul Says She Has Been Experiencing Burnout Recently

[SBS Star] "Is This the Right Job for Me?" Moon Byul Says She Has Been Experiencing Burnout Recently

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.23 16:25 View Count
[SBS Star] "Is This the Right Job for Me?" Moon Byul Says She Has Been Experiencing Burnout Recently
Moon Byul of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO revealed that she sometimes feels burned out these days. 

On June 22 episode of SBS' television show 'Sleep Out', the members were seen sitting around a campfire outside in the evening. 

Each member of 'Sleep Out' read out a letter that they wrote to each other, and Moon Byul was the first one to read hers out. 
Moon Byul
Moon Byul said, "Lately, I kept thinking that I'm going through a lot of difficulties. I've been experiencing burnout many times too." 

With teary eyes, she continued, "So, I've been thinking to myself, 'Is it right for me to keep working in this industry? Is this the right job for me?' But I'm worried that if I take a break now, then I'll have to start all over again and build this whole career again.'" 

She went on, "I feel like there won't be any next if I take time off now. So, there are lots of things going inside my head these days. But I feel like I get to forget all my worries when I'm with you guys. Meeting you guys was one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I would like to thank you for that."

Lastly, she added, "Thank you for giving me your warm support at all times. My heart felt warm. I want to become an unnie like you guys when I get older." 
Moon Byul
To this, Cha Ri-na commented, "You haven't been so well recently as well. You've even fainted a couple of times. You've tested positive for COVID-19, and I believe you've been feeling worse after that. I know that you've been tolerating these hardships together with your poor health. My heart broke watching you." 

Ba-da also stated, "I know exactly how you feel, Moon Byul. I've been there myself in the past. 10 to 20 years ago, we've felt exactly the same as how you feel now. That's why we were able to give you advice, and try to look after you more. It's okay." 
Moon Byul
Moon Byul made debut as the rapper of MAMAMOO in June 2014; the group is scheduled to drop a new album in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= SBS Sleep Out) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.