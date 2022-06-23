뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares He Sees Great Potential in IU's Acting Career
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares He Sees Great Potential in IU's Acting Career

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares He Sees Great Potential in IU's Acting Career

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.23 14:21 View Count
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Shares He Sees Great Potential in IUs Acting Career
Actor Gang Dong Won revealed that he sees great potential in K-pop artist/actress IU's career in acting.

Recently, Gang Dong Won had an interview with news outlet Wikitree about his recently-premiered movie 'Broker'. 

During the interview, Gang Dong Won shared what kind of vibe the filming site for 'Broker' had. 

The actor said, "We were in the countryside for our shooting. It just made the shooting much more fun, because we were out of the city." 

He continued, "I think that helped me to focus on the shooting and my character more as well. I also like the fact that we were the only ones around there." 
Gang Dong Won
Then, Gang Dong Won talked about working with IU, who starred in 'Broker' with him together. 

Gang Dong Won stated, "I'm sure everybody knows already, but her acting is amazing. I can only see bright days ahead of her as an actress." 

He went on, "I feel like she will be able to pull off any kind of character that is given to her. She will play all her upcoming roles so well." 
Gang Dong Won
'Broker' tells the tale of 'Sang-hyun' (actor Song Kang Ho) and 'Woo-sung' (Gang Dong Won) who are trying to arrange an adoptive home for an unwanted infant; the child's mother 'So-young' (IU) unexpectedly tags along on their journey. 

At 'Cannes Film Festival' that took place last month, Song Kang Ho was named 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'Broker', and the team of 'Broker' were invited to the event. 
Gang Dong Won
(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.