[SBS Star] "Seriously, Why!" Kim Jong-kook Complains About Yoon Eun Hye Not Getting Married
Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.23 11:13 View Count
Singer Kim Jong-kook complained about him and actress Yoon Eun Hye's on-air romance getting brought up by everyone until this day. 

On June 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Kim Jong-kook spoke about his on-air romance with Yoon Eun Hye.  

While the hosts were having a conversation together, Song Eun-yi said, "Jong-kook, I watched 'X-Man' because of you. When I was watching the show, I wished that you and Eun Hye would actually start dating each other in real life. I waited for the news to be reported." 

She continued, "I still can't forget the scene where you covered Eun Hye's ears when you had to say 'Of course.' to a question asking if you hated her. That's still like the best scene from television shows. There was no scene as great as that afterwards." 
Problem Child in House
Then, Min Kyung-hoon commented, "But it makes me wonder why you never really deny your relationship with Eun Hye when someone brings it up to you. I know that you've previously clarified that you two were never together, but you sometimes don't deny it that strongly." 

Kim Jong-kook answered, "If I keep commenting on them, my response becomes bigger and louder than I intended to be. What I meant by this is that it gets used on television shows later on. So, I tend to only say a few words on the matter." 

He went on, "If I keep repeating this, I believe it'll not be mentioned anymore.", and laughingly added, "But it won't end completely until one of us gets married." 
Problem Child in House
To this, the other hosts said, "There seems to be no news that Eun Hye is getting married in the near future though." 

Kim Jong-kook laughed and responded, "Seriously, why is she not getting married? It's driving me crazy!" 
Problem Child in House
(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, SBS X-Man) 

(SBS Star) 
