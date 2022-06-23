[SBS Star] "Seriously, Why!" Kim Jong-kook Complains About Yoon Eun Hye Not Getting Married

On June 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Kim Jong-kook spoke about his on-air romance with Yoon Eun Hye.
While the hosts were having a conversation together, Song Eun-yi said, "Jong-kook, I watched 'X-Man' because of you. When I was watching the show, I wished that you and Eun Hye would actually start dating each other in real life. I waited for the news to be reported."
She continued, "I still can't forget the scene where you covered Eun Hye's ears when you had to say 'Of course.' to a question asking if you hated her. That's still like the best scene from television shows. There was no scene as great as that afterwards."
Kim Jong-kook answered, "If I keep commenting on them, my response becomes bigger and louder than I intended to be. What I meant by this is that it gets used on television shows later on. So, I tend to only say a few words on the matter."
He went on, "If I keep repeating this, I believe it'll not be mentioned anymore.", and laughingly added, "But it won't end completely until one of us gets married."
Kim Jong-kook laughed and responded, "Seriously, why is she not getting married? It's driving me crazy!"
(SBS Star)