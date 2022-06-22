뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals Why Now Is the Best Time for NCT DREAM to Make a Change
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals Why Now Is the Best Time for NCT DREAM to Make a Change

[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals Why Now Is the Best Time for NCT DREAM to Make a Change

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.22 17:33 View Count
[SBS Star] HAECHAN Reveals Why Now Is the Best Time for NCT DREAM to Make a Change
K-pop boy group NCT DREAM's member HAECHAN revealed that he thinks the time has come for his group to make a change. 

Recently, fashion magazine @star1 released HAECHAN's pictorial online. 

Along with the pictorial, the magazine shared an interview of HAECHAN. 

As NCT DREAM made their comeback with a repackaged album 'Beatbox' last month and has been holding lots of concerts outside Korea, HAECHAN talked about the busy days that he is having these days. 

HAECHAN said, "It didn't hit me until I was on my way to the airport. It felt kind of awkward in a way as well. But it felt amazing to be able to see fans and perform with them actually being there." 
HAECHAN
Then, the interviewer mentioned all members of NCT DREAM finally turning into adults last year, entering their 20s (Korean age). 

HAECHAN stated, "Yeah, we talked about how it was time for us to make a change now. We debuted when we were really young. At that time, a lot of people gave us love and support, and found us cute, even when we were not good, and made mistakes. That was all simply because we were that young." 

He continued, "Nowadays, we're working much harder for our performances so that everyone can feel that we're really going to show them something soon." 
HAECHAN
Compared to his early debut days, HAECHAN explained what part of him made the most improvement after that. 

He commented, "I think I still have the same heart as the time when I made debut. But I'm getting to know what strengths I have, and the advantages I have as someone in his early 20s. I'm sure there is a charm that only 23-year-old HAECHAN holds right at this moment. I'm just glad that I didn't give up during rough times."

He added, "My fellow members really helped me through those difficult times. They was the reason why I didn't give up." 
HAECHAN
NCT DREAM made debut with a sensational song 'Chewing Gum' in August 2016. 

(Credit= 'NCT.smtown' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.