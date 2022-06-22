뉴스
[SBS Star] Filipina-Argentinian CHANTY Reveals Why She Decided to Make a K-pop Debut
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.22 16:29
CHANTY
K-pop rookie girl group Lapillus' Filipina-Argentinian member CHANTY shared the reason why she decided to become a K-pop star, while she is already popular in the Philippines.

On June 20, Lapillus held the group's debut showcase 'HIT YA!' at Shinhan Play Square, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

During the showcase, CHANTY shared the story of how she ended up making her second debut as a K-pop singer.
CHANTY
CHANTY said, "K-pop and K-drama are very famous in the Philippines. When I was in the Philippines, I naturally became a fan."

She continued, "I thought I wanted to do something cool like those K-pop stars, so I took the opportunity to debut in Korea."
CHANTY
In her past interview, CHANTY revealed that her father, who has Korean friends, introduced CHANTY to audition for her current agency MLD Entertainment.

After about nine months of training under the agency, CHANTY made her official debut as a member of the agency's new 6-member girl group Lapillus.
CHANTY
When asked about her favorite K-drama, CHANTY named 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.

She said, "'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' is my all-time favorite. I especially loved Gong Yoo in that drama."

You can watch Lapillus' debut title track 'HIT YA!' music video below:
 

(Credit= MLD Entertainment, , 'MLD ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.