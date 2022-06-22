[SBS Star] Filipina-Argentinian CHANTY Reveals Why She Decided to Make a K-pop Debut

On June 20, Lapillus held the group's debut showcase 'HIT YA!' at Shinhan Play Square, Mapo-gu, Seoul.
During the showcase, CHANTY shared the story of how she ended up making her second debut as a K-pop singer.
She continued, "I thought I wanted to do something cool like those K-pop stars, so I took the opportunity to debut in Korea."
After about nine months of training under the agency, CHANTY made her official debut as a member of the agency's new 6-member girl group Lapillus.
She said, "'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' is my all-time favorite. I especially loved Gong Yoo in that drama."
You can watch Lapillus' debut title track 'HIT YA!' music video below:
(Credit= MLD Entertainment, , 'MLD ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube, Online Community)
