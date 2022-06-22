[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Bumps Into Her Fan on the Street & Warmly Greets Her

Last month, IU attended the '75th Cannes Film Festival' to promote her latest film 'Broker'.
In the video shared by the fan online, the fan asked IU for her autograph and asked, "Are you having fun here?"
To this, IU smiled said, "Wow, she really is a big fan."
The film's another main lead, actor Song Kang-ho, took home the Best Actor award at this year's 'Cannes Film Festival' for his role of a baby broker named 'Sang-hyun'.
