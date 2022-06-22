[SBS Star] DAWN Says, "Whether HyunA Is My Girlfriend or Not, I Have Such Great Respect for Her"

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DAWN shared that he has great respect for his longtime girlfriend K-pop artist HyunA, not simply because she is his girlfriend.Recently, DAWN took part in a photo shoot for photos for fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR.Following the photo shoot, DAWN sat down for a brief interview with the magazine.During the interview, DAWN talked about his new single 'Stupid Cool' that was released on June 16.DAWN said, "'Stupid Cool' was first made about two and a half years ago. I was listening to some of my old tracks, and 'Stupid Cool' seemed new to me for some reason. I thought it wasn't the kind of music that I could make now. The track was made as if I was drawing like a child; just drawing lines to wherever I wanted and drawing whatever I wanted."He continued, "If I had finished making 'Stupid Cool' back then, it probably would have turned out completely different to how it sounds now. 'Stupid Cool' came out to sound like this, because I had matured over time."Then, DAWN mentioned HyunA turning into his photographer for this single―she photographed DAWN's cover photos for 'Stupid Cool' single.DAWN commented, "Whether HyunA is my girlfriend or not, I have such great respect for her. She is eminent in the field of visual arts. I get a lot of help from her on the colors to use and outfits to wear."He went on, "For this single, HyunA used her own digital camera to take photos of me. As soon as I saw the photos that she took of me, I was like, 'Wow, I love them.' I could tell that was how HyunA saw me."DAWN and HyunA have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.Back in February, DAWN and HyunA showed off matching rings on their Instagram.On Instagram, DAWN wrote, "MARRY ME" with a blue heart emoji, and HyunA wrote in response, "Of course! Definitely yes!" then.Although they never clarified whether they were engaged, it is very much suspected that they are.(Credit= 'pnation.official' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)