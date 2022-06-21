뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm a Huge Fan, Can I Get a Hug?" Han Ji Min Surprises Jung Eun Hye at Her Movie Premiere
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I'm a Huge Fan, Can I Get a Hug?" Han Ji Min Surprises Jung Eun Hye at Her Movie Premiere

[SBS Star] "I'm a Huge Fan, Can I Get a Hug?" Han Ji Min Surprises Jung Eun Hye at Her Movie Premiere

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.21 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] "Im a Huge Fan, Can I Get a Hug?" Han Ji Min Surprises Jung Eun Hye at Her Movie Premiere
Actres Han Ji Min surprised Jung Eun Hye―actress with Down syndrome―at the VIP premiere for her movie 'Please Make Me Look Pretty', which is a documentary that depicts the journey of her life. 

On June 20, Han Ji Min updated her Instagram with some new videos. 

In the first post, Han Ji Min was seen going up to Jung Eun Hye who was waiting around the theater for the VIP premiere for her movie to begin. 

Then, she tapped Jung Eun Hye on the shoulders and said, "I'm a huge fan of yours. Can I please get a hug from you?" 

At first, Jung Eun Hye stood there, looking confused, but as soon as Han Ji Min started to speak, she immediately recognized who it was. 

Jung Eun Hye smiled and hugged her saying, "Oh, Young-ok (the name of Han Ji Min's character in 'Our Blues')!"

Over this video, Han Ji Min wrote, "Surprise! A reunion with my sister."; Han Ji Min and Jung Eun Hye recently featured in their drama 'Our Blues' as twin sisters. 
 

In the next video, there was Jung Eun Hye introducing herself to the audience of her movie during the VIP premiere, and Han Ji Min going wild. 

On top of the video, Han Ji Min wrote, "Come and watch 'Please Make Me Look Pretty'. It's scheduled to be unveiled on June 23!" 
Jung Eun Hye
Then, Han Ji Min also went live on Instagram with Jung Eun Hye together. 

Han Ji Min told her followers about 'Please Make Me Look Pretty', and explained that she came to the VIP premiere to see Jung Eun Hye, because she missed her badly. 

The actress stated, "I've known Eun Hye for months now, and she's such a bright, pure and honest person who makes people around her happy. She certainly makes me feel happy." 

She continued, "In that sense, I believe this movie will make you feel happy. I'll be watching the movie today at the VIP premiere, but I'm going to watch it again with my family on June 23."

Although nobody asked Han Ji Min to promote Jung Eun Hye's movie, she continued to encourage everyone to watch it until the time they had to leave for the premiere and end their live broadcast. 
 

(Credit= 'roma.emo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.