[SBS Star] "It's Amazing!" Suzy Shares What It Feels like to Be 'Suzy'

K-pop artist/actress Suzy shared what it feels like to be 'Suzy'.On June 21, a press conference for Suzy's upcoming series 'Anna' took place at one luxury hotel in Yeouido, Seoul.During the press conference, Suzy told the press how she felt to be living as 'Anna'.In the series, Suzy plays the role of the main character who lives two completely different lives as 'Anna' and 'Yu-mi', each filled with lies.Suzy said, "It was so hard. Anna gets extreme anxiety from the lives she has, and I thought to myself, 'I would never be able to live like that. She's living such a complicated and difficult life.'"She continued, "I felt sorry for her, because she had to tolerate a lot of things and I kept wondering why Anna had to live this life tolerating all those stuff. I sometimes even felt like everything was useless, because of how Anna felt."She went on, "I couldn't help myself but to keep thinking how rough Anna's life was throughout shooting. That's what made it hard."Then, one reporter asked Suzy, "How does it feel to be living as 'Suzy' then?"Suzy laughed at this question for a brief moment, then answered, "It's good. I think it's good.", and added while laughing hard, "It's amazing!"Afterwards, Suzy was asked another question, "Have you ever wanted to live someone else's life?"Suzy responded, "Ah yes, I have. Lots of times, in fact. I can't think of anyone at the moment, but I just think it'll be fun."She resumed, "But as an actress, I have opportunities to live as somebody else. Thanks to that privilege, I believe I'm able to think less about that."Meanwhile, 'Anna' is scheduled to be unveiled on June 24.(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)