뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reveals That She's Into Golf These Days
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reveals That She's Into Golf These Days

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reveals That She's Into Golf These Days

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.21 17:30 View Count
JENNIE
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she's into golf these days.

Recently, JENNIE graced the cover of fashion magazine W Korea's July issue.

During the cover photo shoot, W Korea held a short interview with JENNIE.
JENNIE
In the interview video released on June 20, JENNIE briefly answered to questions asking about what she's been up to these days.

In regard to her YouTube channel, JENNIE shared that she wants to have a Q&A session, answering questions that she received from BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom).
JENNIE
To the question, "Any plans for summer vacation?", JENNIE said, "I would be so thankful if I were able to get a vacation, but sadly, I don't think I will have a summer vacation this year."
JENNIE
During the interview, JENNIE also shared that she is into golf these days.

When asked what sport does she want to learn in the future other than golfing, JENNIE said, "For now, I will focus on learning golf more seriously."
JENNIE
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are in preparation for the group's long-awaited comeback.
 

(Credit= W Korea, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.