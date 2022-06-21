[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Recognizes Fan Who Last Came to See Him 7 Years Ago; Writes Her Message

이미지 확대하기

다른분께 받은 영상☁ (천사하늘님 감사합니다��)



고민하고 또 고민하며 써준말같아서 더 감동적이고 두고두고 힘될영상 ㅠㅠ

제가 응원한 사람이 하성운이라서 감사합니다�� pic.twitter.com/BuNETPfh4V — 하늘이와구르미☁) 운다소니 (@a1sungwoon) June 20, 2021

K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon recognized a fan who came to his fan signing event for the first time in seven years.Recently, one social media post from last year started going around online.The post was uploaded by Ha Sung Woon's long-time fan, who went to his fan signing event in seven years.The fan wrote, "When it was my turn, Sung Woon said to me, 'Hi, it's been a long time. How have you been?' I thought he was simply saying it at that time, so I told him, 'I've been well.'"She continued, "He said to me again, 'You really have been doing well, right? I'm glad that it's been all good for you.' After that, he thought for a while, then wrote a long message down on my note."She went on, "I carefully read his message upon sitting back down, and I couldn't stop myself from tearing up. We didn't talk much, but he had written so much to me instead. I didn't even tell him that it's been seven years."Lastly, the fan added, "He made me fall in love with him even more on this day. I'll never forget it. I love you, Sung Woon!"On the note that she shared with her post, there was a heart-warming message from Ha Sung Woon just like she said.Ha Sung Woon wrote, "Dasoni(the fan's nickname)! I feel so grateful to myself now for not forgetting you. It's been seven years, you know. So, it looks like you've been doing well even though I wasn't able to see you."He resumed, "Hey, Dasoni. Life can be unfair sometimes. That's how life treats everyone, not only you. But remember that great things will come to you as well. Always keep the faith in that."He stated further, "I'll be supporting you at all times. Hope your life will be filled with great days. Be happy!"Under this post, fans left comments such as, "Omg... I'm crying!", "Awww! I feel so soft.", "Sung Woon is such an amazing guy!" and more.(Credit= 'a1sungwoon' Twitter)(SBS Star)