[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang Seen Excitedly Telling NCT JAEHYUN About 'Sweet Home 2' at Fashion Show

Actor Song Kang was spotted excitedly telling JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT about the second season of 'Sweet Home' at a fashion show in Milan.On June 19, one of the top Italian designer brands presented their 'Spring-Summer 2023 Menswear Collection' in Milan, Italy.Song Kang and JAEHYUN were invited to the show as Korean representatives.At the venue, the two stars sat next to each other, and talked until the show started.It seemed like the venue was quite hot, because they both held a mini portable fan in their hands.It was said that they were the only ones with a portable fan in the venue; many commented that it was just one Korean thing to do as Korean representatives―portable fans became a must-have summer item in Korea a couple of years ago.While they were cooling themselves down from the heat, Song Kang said to JAEHYUN with a bright smile, "The second season of 'Sweet Home' is going to be out."To this, JAEHYUN responded, "Oh, really? At the end of the first season..."Before JAEHYUN could say any further, one of their staff members told them to get ready for something.But they both certainly seemed excited about the production of 'Sweet Home 2' kicking off.Starring Song Kang, 'Sweet Home' is Netflix's hit apocalyptic horror series, which premiered in 2020.Last week, Netflix announced that the second as well as the third season of the series are now in production.(Credit= Online Community, 'gqthailand' Instagram)(SBS Star)