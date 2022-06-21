뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SOYOU Talks About the Time When She Saw Female & Male Celebrity Having a Date at Han River
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SOYOU Talks About the Time When She Saw Female & Male Celebrity Having a Date at Han River

[SBS Star] SOYOU Talks About the Time When She Saw Female & Male Celebrity Having a Date at Han River

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.21 11:27 View Count
[SBS Star] SOYOU Talks About the Time When She Saw Female & Male Celebrity Having a Date at Han River
K-pop artist SOYOU spoke about the time when she spotted a female and male celebrity having a date at Han River. 

On June 20 episode of MBN's television show 'A Vacation in Hotel Suites' (literal translation), SOYOU, singer Son Dam Bi and actress Ye Ji Won went to Han River for a picnic. 

During the picnic, Son Dam Bi mentioned that Han River's parking lot has become a new date spot for youngsters, "They apparently have a date in the parking lot, have a picnic in their car. It's a thing these days." 
SOYOU
As SOYOU heard this, she commented, "Oh! I've seen a female and male celebrity having a car-picnic date here.", making Son Dam Bi and Ye Ji Won's eyes twinkle in excitement and curiosity. 

She continued, "There is an area in the parking lot where it's more popular to park than other areas, because you can get a good view. But I wasn't able to park there, since I came at a popular time, and the parking lot was almost full." 

She went on, "I parked at the very back, and saw a female celebrity coming out of one car. I was like, 'Oh, she must've just visited by herself or with friends.' But then a few moments later, a male celebrity came out of the car as well. It was for sure that the two were on a date." 
SOYOU
Ye Ji Won playfully responded, "Why didn't you go up to them and say hi?!"

In response to this, SOYOU laughed and said, "Well, I thought it would be best to give them quiet support from distance. I also thought to myself, 'Wow, they look so good together.' I felt jealous, as I was single unlike them, and was all by myself at Han River." 

Then, Son Dam Bi asked SOYOU whether she has ever come to Han River with her boyfriend in the past. 

SOYOU answered, "Yes, I have. It wasn't for a date though. We had something serious to discuss, so we came to Han River for a talk." 
SOYOU
(Credit= MBN A Vacation in Hotel Suites) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.