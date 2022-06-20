[SBS Star] Jay Park Says He Wishes to Utilize His Skills & Opportunities to Produce a K-pop Group

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Jay Park shared why he recently established an entertainment agency―MORE VISION.On June 17 episode of KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', Jay Park made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jay Park briefly mentioned how he started his soju (the national liquor of Korea) business.Jay Park said, "The first single that I released at Jay-Z's agency ROC NATION was titled, 'Soju'. As I was promoting 'Soju' around the States, I gave bottles of soju to the hosts and press as a gift. But not many of them knew about soju."He continued, "They even asked me, 'Do you own this soju company?' When I told them I didn't, they were like, 'Oh, really? You should start it yourself.' When I heard that, I thought to myself, 'Shall I give it a shot?' This was about four to five years ago, and that was pretty much how I got to begin my own soju business."In the end of last year, Jay Park stepped down as the CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, and established MORE VISION earlier this year.Regarding this, Jay Park said, "Well, I've been in the hip-hop scene for many years now, and managed to reach the top-ish. I thought it was about time I make use of my skills and opportunities for something else."He resumed, "So, I decided to establish MORE VISION. I'm planning on producing a K-pop group. I believe it's an exciting new challenge for me."Jay Park initially made debut as the leader of K-pop boy group 2PM in September 2008.He was the main dancer and vocal of 2PM, but also rapped in some parts of the group's songs.At that time, he showed some eye-catching acrobatic moves with the dance as well.All songs that were released when he was part of 2PM made incredible hits; they are '10 out of 10', 'Only You', 'Again & Again', 'I Hate You' and more.Although Jay Park exited 2PM only a year after his debut in September 2009, many assume that he would make a great producer with his experience, on top of his skills and opportunities that he mentioned.(Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook)(SBS Star)