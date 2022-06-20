뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Talks About the Time When He Was Thought to Be "JUNHO of BIGBANG"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Talks About the Time When He Was Thought to Be "JUNHO of BIGBANG"

[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Talks About the Time When He Was Thought to Be "JUNHO of BIGBANG"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.20 17:16 Updated 2022.06.20 17:17 View Count
[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Talks About the Time When He Was Thought to Be "JUNHO of BIGBANG"
WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM shared a hilarious story of the time when an elderly woman mistaken him as "JUNHO of BIGBANG". 

On June 17, WOOYOUNG's travel vlog was uploaded on 2PM's YouTube channel. 

In the vlog, WOOYOUNG was seen traveling around Jeju Island with his staff. 

While driving around the Island, WOOYOUNG told his staff a funny thing that happened when he visited his hometown Busan. 
WOOYOUNG
WOOYOUNG said, "Some time ago, I went to Busan with my friends. After checking in at the hotel, we waited for the elevator to go up to our room." 

The 2PM member resumed, "When the elevator arrived, there was this big family in it. There was an elderly woman with her children and grandchildren. They busily got off, and my friends and I got in." 

He went on, "As they got off, one of the people, who seemed like the elderly woman's daughter, turned around and looked at me. She was like, 'Oh?!' in a surprised tone of voice. I think she recognized me. She tried to ask me, 'You are...!' But then the elderly woman quickly said to the daughter, 'Ah yes, it's him for sure. It's him!'" 
WOOYOUNG
He continued, "Her grandchildren were like, 'Who is it?', because they didn't know me at all. The elderly woman told them, 'He's a famous guy! He's really famous. Don't you know him?', making the little kids got more curious." 

WOOYOUNG laughingly added, "Then, she said to them with confidence, 'I can't believe you boys and girls don't know him. He's JUNHO of BIGBANG!'" 

Upon finishing his story, WOOYOUNG burst into laughter, and commented, "All this happened in that brief moment, you know. I'm not JUNHO nor a member of BIGBANG. I wonder what I was at that time!" 
 

(Credit= '2PM' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.