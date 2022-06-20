뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Paul Kim Reveals the Only Reason Why He Decided to Sing at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Paul Kim Reveals the Only Reason Why He Decided to Sing at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding

[SBS Star] Paul Kim Reveals the Only Reason Why He Decided to Sing at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.20 17:10 View Count
Paul Kim, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Singer Paul Kim revealed the reason why he accepted celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's request to sing at their wedding ceremony.

On June 17, Paul Kim made a guest appearance on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Muzie and Ahn Young Mi's 2 o'clock Date'.
Paul Kim
During the show, Paul Kim talked about how he ended up singing at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding, while he has no connection with neither of them.

Paul Kim said, "I usually turn down invitations to sing at weddings. I only sing if I'm really close to the marrying couple. The song has to come from the bottom of my heart, so I don't want to mess it up for anyone."

He continued, "But when they reached out to me, inviting me to sing at their wedding, I didn't think twice. I absolutely wanted to go and sing for them. I said yes without hesitation because, I wanted to see the celebrities."
Paul Kim, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
The singer then shared how nervous it actually was to sing at the wedding of the century.

Paul Kim shared, "I think I said yes to the request not because I really wanted to sing, but because I wanted to be there and watch them getting married with my own eyes. It's truly an honor."

He added, "I was so nervous. There were super famous actors and celebrities sitting in the front row, and the whole thing felt surreal to me. I felt like I was watching a movie."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot on March 31, 2022 at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

On this special day, Paul Kim sang his all-time hit 'Every day, Every Moment' for the newlyweds.

(Credit= MBC, SBS, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.