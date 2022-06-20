[SBS Star] Paul Kim Reveals the Only Reason Why He Decided to Sing at Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin's Wedding

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Paul Kim revealed the reason why he accepted celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's request to sing at their wedding ceremony.On June 17, Paul Kim made a guest appearance on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Muzie and Ahn Young Mi's 2 o'clock Date'.During the show, Paul Kim talked about how he ended up singing at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding, while he has no connection with neither of them.Paul Kim said, "I usually turn down invitations to sing at weddings. I only sing if I'm really close to the marrying couple. The song has to come from the bottom of my heart, so I don't want to mess it up for anyone."He continued, "But when they reached out to me, inviting me to sing at their wedding, I didn't think twice. I absolutely wanted to go and sing for them. I said yes without hesitation because, I wanted to see the celebrities."The singer then shared how nervous it actually was to sing at the wedding of the century.Paul Kim shared, "I think I said yes to the request not because I really wanted to sing, but because I wanted to be there and watch them getting married with my own eyes. It's truly an honor."He added, "I was so nervous. There were super famous actors and celebrities sitting in the front row, and the whole thing felt surreal to me. I felt like I was watching a movie."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot on March 31, 2022 at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.On this special day, Paul Kim sang his all-time hit 'Every day, Every Moment' for the newlyweds.(Credit= MBC, SBS, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)