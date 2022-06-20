[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shows Support for (G)I-DLE by Attending the Group's Seoul Concert

On June 17 to 19, (G)I-DLE held the group's concert tour '2022 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR ［JUST ME ( )I-DLE］ IN SEOUL' at the Olympic Hall, Seoul.
On the second day of the four-day concert, some fans spotted LISA outside the concert venue.
According to the fans, LISA not only had (G)I-DLE's official light stick in her hand, but also brought two bouquets into the venue.
It seems like LISA prepared the bouquets for MINNIE and MIYEON.
Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE is set to bring the group's concert tour to 16 different cities all across the globe―including Los Angeles, New York, Santiago, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, and more.
