[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shows Support for (G)I-DLE by Attending the Group's Seoul Concert

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was spotted at another girl group (G)I-DLE's Seoul concert.On June 17 to 19, (G)I-DLE held the group's concert tour '2022 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR ［JUST ME ( )I-DLE］ IN SEOUL' at the Olympic Hall, Seoul.On the second day of the four-day concert, some fans spotted LISA outside the concert venue.The BLACKPINK member was accompanied by (G)I-DLE member MINNIE's parents, as well as former CLC member SORN.According to the fans, LISA not only had (G)I-DLE's official light stick in her hand, but also brought two bouquets into the venue.It seems like LISA prepared the bouquets for MINNIE and MIYEON.LISA is a good friend of MINNIE as they are both from Thailand, and MIYEON spent her trainee days together with LISA when she trained under YG Entertainment before her debut.Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE is set to bring the group's concert tour to 16 different cities all across the globe―including Los Angeles, New York, Santiago, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, and more.(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment , 'min.nicha' Instagram)(SBS Star)