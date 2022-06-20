뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Shows Support for (G)I-DLE by Attending the Group's Seoul Concert
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.20
BLACKPINK LISA
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was spotted at another girl group (G)I-DLE's Seoul concert.

On June 17 to 19, (G)I-DLE held the group's concert tour '2022 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR ［JUST ME ( )I-DLE］ IN SEOUL' at the Olympic Hall, Seoul.

On the second day of the four-day concert, some fans spotted LISA outside the concert venue.
BLACKPINK LISA
The BLACKPINK member was accompanied by (G)I-DLE member MINNIE's parents, as well as former CLC member SORN.

According to the fans, LISA not only had (G)I-DLE's official light stick in her hand, but also brought two bouquets into the venue.

It seems like LISA prepared the bouquets for MINNIE and MIYEON.
BLACKPINK LISA
BLACKPINK LISA
LISA is a good friend of MINNIE as they are both from Thailand, and MIYEON spent her trainee days together with LISA when she trained under YG Entertainment before her debut.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE is set to bring the group's concert tour to 16 different cities all across the globe―including Los Angeles, New York, Santiago, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, and more.
(G)I-DLE
(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment , 'min.nicha' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.