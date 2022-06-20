[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Worries About Fan's Throat as He Keeps Speaking to Her in a Loud Voice

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU worried about the condition of her fan's throat, as he kept speaking to her in a loud voice.Recently, a fan of IU uploaded a video of her on YouTube.This video showed IU entering the venue for the premiere of her movie 'Broker' as well as the moment where she exits the venue following the premiere.When she got out of her van wearing a neat white shirt and stylish black jeans, she waved to fans in front her, who waited to see her.In response to this, one male fan wildly went, "Wow, it's IU!" as loudly as he could.IU responded with a worried look on her face, "Your voice doesn't sound so well. How are you going to live like that?"The fan immediately told her that he was okay, but IU waved her hand in denial.Then, IU stated, "No, no. Your throat will hurt. Your voice honestly doesn't sound good. I'm saying this for real."Since IU continued to repeat herself, the fan answered, "Okay, okay. I'll only do this up to today, then I won't shout like this anymore."Another fan laughingly commented, "I'm sure he's going to do the same next week."IU stamped her feet on the ground and desperately asked other fans around, "Can anybody please stop him?! Please?"But it seemed like even IU's words would not stop him; the fan replied in a loud voice, "I'm alright! My voice is okay!"Since IU was scheduled for the premiere, she unfortunately could not stay with them for any longer.(Credit= 'ForYou' YouTube)(SBS Star)