[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted at a Basketball Game
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted at a Basketball Game

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted at a Basketball Game

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.20 10:44 View Count
J-HOPE, Cha Eun-woo
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS and Cha Eun-woo of another boy group ASTRO were spotted watching a basketball match together.

On June 18 and 19, men's qualifier game for the '2022 FIBA Asia Cup' between South Korea and the Philippines was held at Anyang Gymnasium, Gyeonggi-do.

What took the attention of the audience aside from the match was the two men in their 20s sitting at the VIP area.
J-HOPE, Cha Eun-woo
Although they kept their masks on the whole time, some eagle-eyed audiences noticed that they are J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo.

Since many fans did not know that J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo are actually friends, photos and videos of the two enjoying the basketball game immediately went viral online.
J-HOPE, Cha Eun-woo
They commented, "Since when? It's actually surprising to see them together.", "It's amazing to see J-HOPE and Eun-woo in one frame.", "Did J-HOPE stole JUNGKOOK's friend? I'm so happy to see them enjoying their free time together.", and many more.
J-HOPE, Cha Eun-woo
J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo are three years apart; and they have shown small interactions like greeting each other during year-end award ceremonies and such.
 
(Credit= Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC, Fantagio, 'nuyang_0330' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
