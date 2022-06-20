[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted at a Basketball Game

On June 18 and 19, men's qualifier game for the '2022 FIBA Asia Cup' between South Korea and the Philippines was held at Anyang Gymnasium, Gyeonggi-do.
What took the attention of the audience aside from the match was the two men in their 20s sitting at the VIP area.
Since many fans did not know that J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo are actually friends, photos and videos of the two enjoying the basketball game immediately went viral online.
220618 인스타그램 속 #차은우 ��— 누양 (@nuyang_0330) June 18, 2022
미치겠다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 우리나라가 골 넣어서 손 들고 일어나는거 봐 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 아 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 너무 귀여워 어떡해｡｡ pic.twitter.com/KDMIEguwUl
(Credit= Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC, Fantagio, 'nuyang_0330' Twitter)
