[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted at a Basketball Game

220618 인스타그램 속 #차은우 ��



미치겠다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 우리나라가 골 넣어서 손 들고 일어나는거 봐 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 아 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 너무 귀여워 어떡해｡｡ pic.twitter.com/KDMIEguwUl — 누양 (@nuyang_0330) June 18, 2022

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS and Cha Eun-woo of another boy group ASTRO were spotted watching a basketball match together.On June 18 and 19, men's qualifier game for the '2022 FIBA Asia Cup' between South Korea and the Philippines was held at Anyang Gymnasium, Gyeonggi-do.What took the attention of the audience aside from the match was the two men in their 20s sitting at the VIP area.Although they kept their masks on the whole time, some eagle-eyed audiences noticed that they are J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo.Since many fans did not know that J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo are actually friends, photos and videos of the two enjoying the basketball game immediately went viral online.They commented, "Since when? It's actually surprising to see them together.", "It's amazing to see J-HOPE and Eun-woo in one frame.", "Did J-HOPE stole JUNGKOOK's friend? I'm so happy to see them enjoying their free time together.", and many more.J-HOPE and Cha Eun-woo are three years apart; and they have shown small interactions like greeting each other during year-end award ceremonies and such.(Credit= Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC, Fantagio, 'nuyang_0330' Twitter)(SBS Star)