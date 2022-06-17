뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Hyo-shin Do This Cute Thing Together When Hanging Out?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Hyo-shin Do This Cute Thing Together When Hanging Out?

[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Hyo-shin Do This Cute Thing Together When Hanging Out?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.06.17 16:14 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Hyo-shin Do This Cute Thing Together When Hanging Out?
It has just been revealed the cutest thing V of K-pop boy group BTS and singer Park Hyo-shin do together when they hang out. 

On June 15 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', lyricist Kim Eana made a guest appearance.

During the talk, Kim Eana mentioned V giving a memorable gift to fans via her radio show back in February. 

Kim Eana said, "I'm friends with Hyo-shin. One day, he was like, 'Hey, Tae-hyung wants to ask you something. He wants your number, if that's okay with you. It seems like he wants to talk to you about writing lyrics.'" 

She continued, "I didn't know who Tae-hyung was, but the name kind of rang a bell. Then, it occurred to me that V's real name was Tae-hyung. So, I asked Hyo-shin if Tae-hyung he was talking about was V of BTS."
Kim Eana
As he said yes to her question, she explained that she jumped in surprise that V was trying to reach her, "I was completely shocked. I was like, why is he looking for someone like me?" 

It turned out that V was preparing for his solo album at that time, and he wanted some advice as well as assistance from her. So, I ended up giving him a little help with his songs." 

Kim Eana stated that she half-jokingly asked him to send a song request to her radio show when he is listening to it, since he said he was a listener. 

Then, Kim Eana said, "V really did not long later. He asked us to play some a song for his fans, and also sent us a sweet message."

She laughingly added, "But he kept asking for songs that weren't in our database that the production team had somewhat difficult time." 

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V Gives a Special Valentine's Day Gift to Fans Through a Request on a Live Radio Show
Kim Eana
Following that, Kim Eana mentioned how much music means to V, "When V and Hyo-shin hang out together, you know what they do all the time? They always talk about music. They honestly only talk about music. They're both hardcore music lovers." 

She resumed, "They apparently sing together as well.", then laughed as if she found them cute. 
Kim Eana
(Credit= MBC Radio Star 'thv' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.