[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho's Son Poses for a Photo With IU in Cannes, France

Singer/actress IU was spotted taking a friendly photo with her 'Broker' co-star Song Kang-ho's son during the 'Cannes Film Festival'.On June 14, Song Kang-ho's son Song Jun-pyeong took to his Instagram account and shared a photo that he took in Cannes, France.In the photo, Song Jun-pyeong was seen posing next to IU, who co-starred in his father's latest film 'Broker'.Last month, the cast members of 'Broker'―IU, Song Kang-ho, actor Gang Dong Won, and actress Lee Joo-young―flew to the city to attend the 75th annual film festival.It seems like the family members of the cast also had a chance to attend the film's premiere, as well as the awarding ceremony.At this year's 'Cannes Film Festival', Song Kang-ho took home the Best Actor award for his role of a baby broker named 'Sang-hyun' in 'Broker'.This made him the first South Korean male actor to win an acting prize at the festival.Song Kang-ho's 1996-born son, Song Jun-pyeong, is a former professional soccer player, drafted by the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2017.Following injury, Song Jun-pyeong announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2020.(Credit= CJ ENM, '2umpaeng' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)