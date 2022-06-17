[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho's Son Poses for a Photo With IU in Cannes, France

On June 14, Song Kang-ho's son Song Jun-pyeong took to his Instagram account and shared a photo that he took in Cannes, France.
In the photo, Song Jun-pyeong was seen posing next to IU, who co-starred in his father's latest film 'Broker'.
It seems like the family members of the cast also had a chance to attend the film's premiere, as well as the awarding ceremony.
This made him the first South Korean male actor to win an acting prize at the festival.
Following injury, Song Jun-pyeong announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2020.
(Credit= CJ ENM, '2umpaeng' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)
(SBS Star)