[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho's Son Poses for a Photo With IU in Cannes, France
[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho's Son Poses for a Photo With IU in Cannes, France

[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho's Son Poses for a Photo With IU in Cannes, France

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.17 16:06
Song Jun-pyeong, IU
Singer/actress IU was spotted taking a friendly photo with her 'Broker' co-star Song Kang-ho's son during the 'Cannes Film Festival'.

On June 14, Song Kang-ho's son Song Jun-pyeong took to his Instagram account and shared a photo that he took in Cannes, France.

In the photo, Song Jun-pyeong was seen posing next to IU, who co-starred in his father's latest film 'Broker'.
Song Jun-pyeong, IU
Last month, the cast members of 'Broker'―IU, Song Kang-ho, actor Gang Dong Won, and actress Lee Joo-young―flew to the city to attend the 75th annual film festival.

It seems like the family members of the cast also had a chance to attend the film's premiere, as well as the awarding ceremony.
송강호 칸 영화제 남우주연상 수상 (사진=게티이미지코리아)
Song Kang-ho
At this year's 'Cannes Film Festival', Song Kang-ho took home the Best Actor award for his role of a baby broker named 'Sang-hyun' in 'Broker'.

This made him the first South Korean male actor to win an acting prize at the festival.
Song Kang-ho, Song Jun-pyeong
Song Kang-ho's 1996-born son, Song Jun-pyeong, is a former professional soccer player, drafted by the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2017.

Following injury, Song Jun-pyeong announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2020.

(Credit= CJ ENM, '2umpaeng' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.