[SBS Star] Charlie Puth & BTS JUNGKOOK to Release a Collaborative Track
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.17 10:45
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS are teaming up for a collaborative single.

On June 16, Charlie Puth has confirmed that JUNGKOOK will be featured on his upcoming single 'Left and Right' through a video shared on his TikTok.

In the video, Charlie Puth makes a call to JUNGKOOK and asks him to sing a part of the new song.

With JUNGKOOK presenting a snippet of the song, the video ends with Charlie Puth's reaction as he says, "This is going to be crazy."
According to the caption on the video, the song will be released on June 24 if it reaches 500,000 pre-saves.
 
@charlieputh

Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !! Link in bio. (If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24.)

♬ original sound - Charlie Puth

During his recent interview, Charlie Puth shared that one of the seven BTS members will be featured on his upcoming single.

He also had previously collaborated with BTS for a special performance at the 'MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards' held in November 2018.
(Credit= 'charlieputh' TikTok, Yonhap News Agency, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.